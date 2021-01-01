Will not run away if opportunity arises to become PM: Deuba

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has said he will not run away if offered the chance to become the prime minister (PM).

Addressing a program in Chitwan on Wednesday, Deuba said the party is not desperate for the post of PM but will not shy away from it if opportunity arises. "NC is not greedy for post, but will not run away if it comes up," he quipped. "Will not run away if the responsibility comes on the shoulders."

The Dahal-Nepal faction has already made offers for power sharing with Deuba. He claimed that he has not demanded the top post but pointed that the party stands to gain if he becomes PM.

Senior Leader of NC Ram Chandra Paudel has been repeatedly saying that the main opposition party should not join the government pointing that the people's mandate to the party was to remain in the opposition for five years. But Deuba urged Paudel to not be mean-spirited and demand that he should not be PM.