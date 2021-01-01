The Dahal-Nepal faction of ruling CPN has removed Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli from parliamentary party leader, Subash Chandra Nembang from deputy parliamentary party leader and Shanta Chaudhary from whip.

The faction's central committee meeting on Wednesday has taken decision to that regard. Its standing committee meeting earlier on the day decided to send the agenda of changing the parliamentary party leader to the central committee meeting.

The faction has already punished Oli in a way that he is not even a party member. The faction on Wednesday has also decided to suspend Nembang, Chaudhary, Bishal Bhattarai, Mahesh Basnet, Surya Thapa, Prabhu Sah and Karna Thapa from central membership for six months for anti-party activities, according to central member of the faction Bishnu Rijal.

CPN has 174 seats in the House of Representatives (HoR) but one of the lawmakers is dead while Speaker Agni Sapkota is no longer a party lawmaker.

Both the factions claim that they have majority in the parliamentary party but Setopati after an analysis of lawmakers who have opened up has found that the Dahal-Nepal faction has 87 lawmakers and the Oli faction 83 while two lawmakers are undecided.