NC parliamentary party meeting on Friday

The main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) has called parliamentary party meeting for Friday to forge the party's strategy ahead of the House session scheduled to start from March 7.

NC Chief Whip Bal Krishna Khand told Setopati that the meeting will be held at the federal parliament premises in New Baneshwore at one Friday afternoon.

The party has instructed its federal lawmakers currently outside the Kathmandu Valley to return to attend the parliamentary party meeting and House meeting.

The Dahal-Nepal faction has already demanded resignation of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli after House reinstatement by the Supreme Court (SC) but Oli is unlikely to resign. The faction looks to be planning to oust Oli through no-confidence motion in the parliament with support of NC and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP).

The faction ha already made offers for power sharing with NC President and parliamentary party leader Sher Bahadur Deuba who has said decision about that will only be taken after internal discussion in the party.