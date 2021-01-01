Dahal-Nepal faction to take agenda of changing parliamentary party leader to central committee

The Dahal-Nepal faction of ruling CPN has decided to change the parliamentary party leader.

A central committee member of the faction told Setopati that the faction's standing committee meeting on Wednesday has decided to send the agenda of changing the parliamentary party leader to the central committee meeting that will be held shortly.

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli is the current CPN parliamentary party leader. The Dahal-Nepal faction had decided to replace Oli with Pushpa Kamal Dahal after Oli dissolved the House on December 20.

The faction has now decided to take the agenda to the central committee after the Election Commission ruled that the unilateral decisions taken by both the factions after December 20 cannot be officially recognized.

The faction's secretariat meeting had issued circular to the central committee members to attend the central committee meeting with their citizenship certificates and party identity cards.

CPN has 174 seats in the House of Representatives (HoR) but one of the lawmakers is dead while Speaker Agni Sapkota is no longer a party lawmaker.

Both the factions claim that they have majority in the parliamentary party but Setopati after an analysis of lawmakers who have opened up has found that the Dahal-Nepal faction has 87 lawmakers and the Oli faction 83 while two lawmakers are undecided.