Government, Chand-led CPN hold first dialogue; Government side calls it positive

The government and Netra Bikram Chand led CPN have held the first stage of dialogue Wednesday.

Foreign affairs advisor to the prime minister and member of the government's dialogue team Rajan Bhattarai tweeted that the first stage of dialogue held Wednesday morning was positive.

He did not reveal the place where the dialogue was held but sources close to the government claim that it was held in Baluwatar.

The party had formed a team led by secretariat member and spokesperson Khadga Bahadur Bishwokarma on Tuesday to hold dialogue with the government. It formed the team for dialogue after the government formed one under Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa.

The two-strong team led by Bishwokarma also includes central member Uday Chalaune, according to a statement issued by Chand. Issuing another statement recently Chand had hinted at dialogue with the government.

The government and Chand-led CPN are understood to have held multiple rounds of informal talks before the formal dialogue.