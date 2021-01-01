Federal lawmakers, ministers to be inoculated today

Federal lawmakers including ministers will be vaccinated Wednesday ahead of the House session scheduled to start from March 7.

The lawmakers of House of Representatives (HoR) and National Assembly including speaker and chairman respectively and federal ministers will be inoculated at the Civil Hospital in front of the parliament premises in New Baneshwore from 10 in the morning, according to the National Health Education Information and Communication Center under the Health Ministry.

The government initiated the vaccination campaign on January 27 with one million doses of Covishield vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute that the Indian government provided in grant.

Health professionals, ambulance drivers, staffers deployed in management of corpses and sanitation workers received the vaccines in the first stage. Staffers of the United Nations and diplomatic missions and journalists were inoculated in the Kathmandu Valley after that.

The government then started inoculation of staffers at all government offices, public institutions and banks in districts, and plans to inoculate people above 60 years from next week.

The government has already decided to procure two million doses of Covishield and one million doses of the vaccine have already arrived.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has called the House session for March 7.

The President's Office issuing a statement on Monday said the House session will start at four in the afternoon on March 7 on recommendation of the Cabinet.

The Supreme Court (SC) while revoking the decision of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli to dissolve the House of Representatives (HoR) on Tuesday had also issued a mandamus ordering that the House session be convened within 13 days.

The SC revoked the decision to dissolve the House in a way that it is constitutionally and legally void which means that the House returned to the state before it was dissolved by PM Oli on December 20.

The last House session had ended on July 2, 2020. The next session should have been called by January 2, 2021 as the Constitution prohibits a gap of more than six months before two consecutive House sessions.

"President shall summon a session of parliament within one month after the elections to the House of Representatives are held. Thereafter, President shall summon other sessions from time to time in accordance with this Constitution," reads Article 93(1) of the Constitution. "Provided that the interval between two consecutive sessions shall not be more than six months."

Since PM Oli had dissolved the House 13 days before the January 2 deadline, the SC citing the Article 93(1) issued the mandamus ordering that the House session be convened within 13 days.