Speaker Sapkota to consult parties about agenda for House session

Speaker Agni Sapkota said he will consult with political parties to discuss the agenda for the House session scheduled to start from March 7.

Talking with reporters after observing the meeting hall on Tuesday, Speaker Sapkota said he will start consultation with all the parties from Wednesday.

There are speculations about what the two factions of ruling CPN will do in the session called after House reinstatement.

"We are preparing in a way that the House is run in normal manner. Every staffer at the parliament secretariat including general secretary, secretary and others is working with much enthusiasm now," he stated. "I will consult with all the parties and their leaders about the agenda of House meeting forming a schedule from tomorrow. There is also the business advisory committee."

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has called the House session for March 7.

The President's Office issuing a statement on Monday said the House session will start at four in the afternoon on March 7 on recommendation of the Cabinet.

The Supreme Court (SC) while revoking the decision of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli to dissolve the House of Representatives (HoR) on Tuesday had also issued a mandamus ordering that the House session be convened within 13 days.

The SC revoked the decision to dissolve the House in a way that it is constitutionally and legally void which means that the House returned to the state before it was dissolved by PM Oli on December 20.

The last House session had ended on July 2, 2020. The next session should have been called by January 2, 2021 as the Constitution prohibits a gap of more than six months before two consecutive House sessions.

"President shall summon a session of parliament within one month after the elections to the House of Representatives are held. Thereafter, President shall summon other sessions from time to time in accordance with this Constitution," reads Article 93(1) of the Constitution. "Provided that the interval between two consecutive sessions shall not be more than six months."

Since PM Oli had dissolved the House 13 days before the January 2 deadline, the SC citing the Article 93(1) issued the mandamus ordering that the House session be convened within 13 days.