Chand-led CPN forms dialogue team under Khadga Bahadur Bishwokarma

The Netra Bikram Chand led CPN has formed a team led by secretariat member and spokesperson Khadga Bahadur Bishwokarma to hold dialogue with the government.

The party has formed the team for dialogue after the government formed one under Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa.

The two-strong team led by Bishwokarma also includes central member Uday Chalaune, according to a statement issued by Chand. Issuing another statement recently Chand had hinted at dialogue with the government.

Government Spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Parbat Gurung had said dialogue would start soon after Chand forms a dialogue team.