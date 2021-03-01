Dahal-Nepal faction likely to withdraw no-confidence motion against Oli

The Dahal-Nepal faction of CPN has hinted that it will not move the no-confidence motion registered against Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli and hold discussion with opposition parties like Nepali Congress (NC) and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP).

The faction had registered the no-confidence motion with the Federal Parliament Secretariat immediately after PM Oli recommended House dissolution on December 20. Spokesperson of the faction Narayan Kaji Shrestha told Setopati that it will discuss the issue with other parties now that the Supreme Court (SC) has reinstated the House.

A lawmaker from the faction claimed that it is preparing to withdraw the no-confidence motion that had named Pushpa Kamal Dahal as the next PM. The lawmaker added that the faction will try to form the next government under its leadership as far as possible but will also cooperate with other parties if NC and JSP don't agree for that.

"We have talked about not moving the earlier no-confidence motion forward, and move ahead after discussing with parties including NC," the lawmaker stated.

The faction seems concerned that its voters may feel more aggrieved over it handing over the power to NC toppling the party's government with two-third majority than the House dissolution by Oli. "We feel that we should opt to move forward under our leadership as far as possible."