PM Oli says he can be physically attacked, his life is in danger

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has said he can be physically attacked.

Addresing the cadres of CPN faction led by him in Pokhara on Monday, PM Oli attributed the threat to effective and dynamic works by the government. "You don't feel surprised, if there is any kind of physical attack on me or my life is compromised don't feel surprised," he stated. "But that would not be allowed. We well exercise caution. The party and movement will remain even if I don't. We should not kneel down. We should develop the country and not take the party into darkness."

He claimed that he has been attacked as the government is carrying out development works. "We have moved with rapid pace in the path of development. Elements from inside the country and abroad are, therefore, making efforts to destroy the party," he added. "The attack s focused on me as I am at the helm of this party and running the government in an appropriate manner. You all have seen—the attacks are centered on me in a rapid pace in a complete manner."