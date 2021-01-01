The Dahal-Nepal faction of CPN has called removal of Dev Gurung as the chief whip of ruling CPN arbitrary and unacceptable.

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli on Friday had removed Gurung and replaced him with Bishal Bhattarai in capacity of parliamentary party leader.

The secretariat meeting of Dahal-Nepal faction at the Singha Durbar on Monday has slammed the decision and said it will not be accepted, according to Spokesperson of the faction Narayan Kaji Shrestha.

The meeting has also decided to convene standing committee meeting and central committee meeting to forge strategy ahead of the House session scheduled to start on March 7.

The central committee meeting will be held on Wednesday, according to Dahal's personal secretary Ganga Dahal.