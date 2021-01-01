Nobody made me PM by winning me a case: Oli

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has slammed critics who are demanding his resignation following House reinstatement by the Supreme Court (SC) saying he was not made the PM by the court.

Addressing a rally in his home district Jhapa on Sunday, he called House reinstatement right but also reminded that he did not become PM by winning a court case. "Nobody made me PM by winning me a case. You all have made me the PM. What does a case matter until the Nepali people are with me and the hands of your blessings are on my head?" he added.

He challenged the Dahal-Nepal faction to remove him by bringing no-confidence motion. "Show by removing KP Oli," he bellowed referring to himself in the third person. "Bring no-confidence motion, pass it. You removed me by bringing no-confidence motion even in the past. I was returned by the people. I will come by winning two-third majority of 30 million Nepalis if you succeed in removing me even now."

He also mocked Chairmen of the Dahal-Nepal faction of CPN Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal for going to the residence of Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba to offer power sharing.

He accused Dahal and Nepal of caring only about position, money and family and not bearing to see peace and unity. "The party was unified with such efforts and they split it and went away," Oli stated. "Their attention is on position, money and family. They need everything for themselves. That too in cash."