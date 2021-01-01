Komal Oli to sue Raghuji Pant over sexist and slanderous comments

National Assembly member Komal Oli has said she will take standing committee member of the the Dahal-Nepal faction of CPN Raghuji Pant to the court over his slanderous and sexist comments about her.

"I am currently in Dang. I am discussing with lawyers," Oli told Setopati. "I will reach Kathmandu by tomorrow and am preparing to take the case to the court."

Lawmaker Oli is in the CPN faction led by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

Pant had made the sexist and slanderous comments while addressing a party program in Kathmandu on Saturday to allege that Oli, a popular singer, was made lawmaker and central committee member ahead of deserving women who have toiled for years for the party. "Komal Oli became lawmaker after she said 'may I get to elope' pulling her sari up and showing white calf. Old female comrades with graying hair and wrinkles have neither become National Assembly lawmaker once nor central member."