Decision on CPN dispute soon: Election Commission

The Election Commission has stated that it would soon take a decision on CPN dispute.

The EC has stated that formal and informal discussions regarding the issue are already underway and the dispute would be resolved soon.

EC spokesperson Raj Kumar Shrestha said it is no longer under pressure to take a decision before the election in April-May after the House reinstatement.

He added that the EC can now fully focus on resolving the dispute with no pressure of making arrangements for the election.

CPN has virtually been split in two faction with one led by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli and the other by Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal. But the Election Commission has not officially recognized any faction.

The warring CPN factions have intensified pressure on the Election Commission for official recognition.

The Dahal-Nepal faction had reached the Election Commission on February 2 and staked claims for official recognition as per clause 44 of the act about political parties. The leaders including three former prime ministers (PM)—chairmen Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal, and senior leader Jhala Nath Khanal—reached the Election Commission with signatures of 275 central members and stressed it should get official recognition.

A week on, PM KP Sharma Oli also reached the Election Commission along with his lieutenants on pretense of taking stock of election preparations. Flanked by Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, former Constituent Assembly (CA) chairman Subash Chandra Nembang and others, Oli even denied the party is currently divided.

He claimed that he remains the chairman of the party formed on May 17, 2018 after unification of the then CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center), and argued that meetings held by others and their decisions are invalid as only the party general secretary (Paudel) can call a meeting on his instruction.

The Election Commission has sidestepped the legal resolution of CPN's dispute. It has told the erstwhile CPN Chairmen KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal that the previous details of the ruling party stand valid.

The Dahal-Nepal faction had removed Oli as chairman and replaced him with Nepal after Oli dissolved the House on December 20 while Oli had removed Dahal as executive chairman and expanded the central committee to 1,500 to manufacture majority in the central committee.

The two factions had informed the Election Commission about those decisions.

The Dahal-Nepal faction claims that it has support of almost 70 percent of the central committee members at the time of registration with the Election Commission and the Oli faction points that the faction that has the top-ranked chairman (Oli) and general secretary (Paudel) is the official CPN.