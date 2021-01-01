Oli replaces Dev Gurung with Bishal Bhattarai as CPN chief whip

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has removed Dev Gurung as the Chief Whip of ruling CPN and replaced him with Bishal Bhattarai on Friday.

Deputy parliamentary party leader of CPN Subash Chandra Nembang told Setopati that Oli appointed Bhattarai the chief whip at the end of meeting of federal CPN lawmakers from Province 1 held at Baluwatar.

Bhattarai confirmed his appointment with Setopati. "PM told me that he has given the responsibility to me in capacity of parliamentary party leader and asked me to carry out my duty well."