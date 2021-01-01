Chinese, Indian envoys met Deuba Thursday

Chinese and Indian ambassadors to Nepal have met Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba on Thursday.

Chinese Ambassador Hou Yanqi and Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan met Deuba at his residence at Budhanilkantha at different times on Thursday, according to a party source.

Deuba had convened a meeting of former and current NC office-bearers at his residence Thursday afternoon. The two envoys met him separately after the meeting concluded.

What the two talked with Deuba is yet to be known but his meeting with envoys of the two big neighbors at a time when he is at the center of Nepali politics is meaningful.

China has yet to comment officially on House dissolution and reinstatement but India chose to after both the developments and called them internal affairs of Nepal.

Chairmen of the Dahal-Nepal faction of CPN Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal had also reached the Deuba residence Wednesday afternoon and proposed power sharing with the main opposition party.

The meeting of former and current NC office-bearers on Thursday decided to closely watch what the two CPN factions do until the House session is convened and also consider which faction receives official recognition or register a new party.