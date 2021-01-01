SC verdict on claims on Communist Party of Nepal next Thursday

The Supreme Court (SC) will give its verdict on the case about claims on Communist Party of Nepal next Thursday.

The joint bench of Justices Bam Kumar Shrestha and Kumar Regmi on Thursday has completed hearing on the petition by Rishiram Kattel who argued that the party formed after unification of the then CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist) Center cannot be called Communist Party of Nepal as the party is registered with the Election Commission in his name.

Communication Expert with the SC Kishore Paudel told Setopati that verdict on the case will be delivered next Thursday.

The name Communist Party of Nepal, that the erstwhile UML and the Maoists chose after unification, was found already registered with the Election Commission. The Election Commission had then registered the unified ruling party as Communist Party of Nepal (CPN).

Kattel had first complained with the Election Commission and then moved the SC in December 2018 against the decision.

The Communist Party of Nepal registered with Kattel as chairman had even contested the last general election with hammer and spade as the election symbol. The party had also contested the last local election before the general election.

The name has been registered with the Election Commission for three decades.

The group of erstwhile Maoists led by Netra Bikram Chand also uses the name for its party.

Clause 6(e) of the Act about political parties prohibits registration of any party with the Election Commission if the name or election symbol matches with a party already registered with the Election Commission.