HoR members to get salary for 'dissolved' period after House reinstatement

House of Representatives (HoR) members will get salary for the period from December 21 in lump sum after reinstatement of the dissolved House.

The lawmakers were paid only for five days of the Nepali month of Poush after Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli dissolved the House on December 20. They will now be paid for the intervening period even though the House was not in operation during the period after the Supreme Court (SC) called the dissolution unconstitutional and revoked the decision in a way that it is constitutionally and legally void on Tuesday.

Spokesperson at the Federal Parliament Secretariat Roj Nath Pandey said the HoR members will receive the remuneration for the remaining days of Poush and the months of Magh and Falgun.

HoR members receive monthly salary of Rs 55,230 while the main opposition leader, chairpersons of the parliamentary committees and whips of parties receive a higher salary.