Battle will now be waged in House: PM Oli

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has said that the battle will now be waged in the House.

"The battle inside the House has become paramount now. We must formulate strategy considering how the opponents act," standing committee member of the Oli faction of CPN Satya Narayan Manda quoted Oli as saying during the standing committee meeting on Wednesday. "We must move forward facing every eventuality."

Another standing committee member Lekh Raj Bhatta added that the standing committee meeting on Thursday will take further decisions.

The meeting held at the PM's residence in Baluwatar took four decisions.

Spokesperson of the faction Pradeep Gyawali said the meeting decided to respect the Supreme Court (SC) verdict to revoke the decision to dissolve House of Representatives. "Some verdicts are not expected. Their repercussions are also not good. We have a few serious questions about yesterday's verdict of the SC," Gyawali said. "But we respect the SC's verdict."

He added that the meeting also decided to call central committee and parliamentary party meetings, and to give continuity to the programs scheduled earlier. "The form may be changed in accordance to local convenience but we will tell the people what we have been trying to tell them," he stated.

He revealed that discussion was also held to call the House session in the stipulated time. He said the faction also decided to consult other political parties about the changing political developments.

When asked if PM Oli will resign after House reinstatement, he stated that Oli will take appropriate decision evaluating the situation that can arise after his resignation. "These posts are temporary for PM and us. But a responsible person cannot quit leaving the country in confusion without making what will happen next clear," he elaborated. "There is an example of failure to form government months after Madhav Kumar Nepal resigned 10 years back. We will take appropriate decision after thinking to ensure that is not repeated."

He opined that the faction can still unite with the Dahal-Nepal faction to move forward but there should be right ideology and leadership for that.

The faction's standing committee meeting will again be held on Thursday.