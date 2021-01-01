Dahal, Nepal meet Deuba at Budhanilkantha

Chairmen of the Dahal-Nepal faction of CPN Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal have met Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba on Wednesday.

The chairmen who reached the Deuba residence at Budhanilkantha at around 1:15 in the afternoon talked about recent political developments with Deuba for around 20 minutes, according to Deuba's associate Bhanu Deuba.

"The three talked about discussing recent political developments in their respective parties," Bhanu Deuba said.

Dahal and Nepal proposed with Deuba to move forward in consensus. Deuba in response said that he will take decision only after discussion in the party.

Deuba, meanwhile, has called office-bearers meeting for three Thursday afternoon to discuss the issue. Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel is currently outside the Kathmandu Valley. He will arrive in Kathmandu by Wednesday evening, according to his secretariat. Paudel's secretariat revealed that Dahal and Nepal talked with Paudel in the morning.

The Dahal-Nepal faction has also initiated internal discussion holding an informal meeting of standing committee meeting. It has called parliamentary party meeting at four in the afternoon.

The main opposition NC and the Dahal-Nepal faction had both started agitation against the House dissolution by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli on December 20.

The five-strong constitutional bench of Supreme Court (SC) led by Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana on Tuesday ordered House reinstatement after two months of hearing and also ordered that the House session be convened within 13 days.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari had dissolved the House on recommendation of the Cabinet on December 20.

CJ Rana on December 25 had constituted the constitutional bench comprising himself and Justices Hari Krishna Karki, Bishwambhar Prasad Shrestha, Anil Kumar Sinha and Tej Bahadur KC.

He replaced Karki with Sapana Pradhan Malla after Karki, who was attorney general when Oli first became prime minister five years ago, recused himself from the case.