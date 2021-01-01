Oli calls standing committee meeting of his CPN faction

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has called standing committee meeting of his CPN faction to discuss the verdict of Supreme Court (SC).

Spokesperson of the faction Pradeep Gyawali told Setopati that the meeting will be held at Baluwatar at 11 Wednesday morning. "The meeting has been called to discuss recent political developments," he stated.

The five-strong constitutional bench led by Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana on Tuesday ordered House reinstatement after two months of hearing and also ordered that the House session be convened within 13 days.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari had dissolved the House on recommendation of the Cabinet on December 20.

CJ Rana on December 25 had constituted the constitutional bench comprising himself and Justices Hari Krishna Karki, Bishwambhar Prasad Shrestha, Anil Kumar Sinha and Tej Bahadur KC.

He replaced Karki with Sapana Pradhan Malla after Karki, who was attorney general when Oli first became prime minister five years ago, recused himself from the case.