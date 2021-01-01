No deal with Oli now: Dahal

Chairman of the Dahal-Nepal faction of CPN Pushpa Kamal Dahal has ruled out any deal with Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

Speaking with Setopati after the verdict of Supreme Court (SC) to revoke the decision of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli to dissolve the House of Representatives (HoR) Dahal said that his faction will move forward in accordance to the commitments made public earlier.

What is the meaning of this verdict?

Hard work of all of us has come good. This verdict really is in accordance to the spirit and sentiment of the Constitution. The Supreme Court has given its verdict in a way that honors the spirit and letter of the Constitution. I want to congratulate them (justices) for that.

This is a victory of the Nepali people, democracy and constitutionalism. Dissolution of the House of Representatives was unconstitutional and undemocratic. Heartfelt congratulations to everyone in agitation against that.



How will you take politics forward now?

I feel we must move forward taking the way of political consensus. We have said this even publicly. We will not go outside the commitments made publicly.



Does that mean there will be consensus even within your party CPN?

No, no. There will be no deal with Oli. There is no possibility of any deal with Oli.