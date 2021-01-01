SC verdict courageous and historic: Nepal

Chairman of the Dahal-Nepal faction of CPN Madhav Kumar Nepal has called the verdict of Supreme Court (SC) to revoke the decision of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli to dissolve the House of Representatives (HoR) courageous and historic.

"That an autocratic ruler will not have a place has been proved. Anyone taking an unconstitutional step will be defeated has become clear," Nepal stated in a brief chat with Setopati after the SC verdict Tuesday evening. "I want to thank all the people, civil society, media and everyone who stood against the unconstitutional step."

He has called the Apex Court's order to convene the House session within 13 days another positive step. "We will now take initiative to form a coalition government. We have said that we will ally with other parties. We will move forward accordingly," he added. "PM Oli has sold lies saying there will be trading of lawmakers if the House is reinstated but we will not let that happen. All of the parties will move together."

The five-strong constitutional bench led by Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana on Tuesday ordered House reinstatement after two months of hearing and also ordered that the House session be convened within 13 days.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari had dissolved the House on recommendation of the Cabinet on December 20.

CJ Rana on December 25 had constituted the constitutional bench comprising himself and Justices Hari Krishna Karki, Bishwambhar Prasad Shrestha, Anil Kumar Sinha and Tej Bahadur KC.

He replaced Karki with Sapana Pradhan Malla after Karki, who was attorney general when Oli first became prime minister five years ago, recused himself from the case.