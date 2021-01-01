We must win current war: Dahal

Chairman of the Dahal-Nepal faction of CPN Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said his faction must win the current war.

Speaking during the launch of a book titled 'Janayuddha ko Hastakshar' on Tuesday, he expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will give the right verdict in the sub judice case against House dissolution.

"We should win the current war. Battles are going on in different styles. I am not trying to say I don't trust the court. I have confidence that it will give the right verdict," he stated.

He accused Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli of trying to dissolve and end CPN which he claimed was unified with much effort and hard work. "Party unification was done with great hardship and efforts. We have hoisted the flag of unity. Oli has taken the party, the Constitution and democracy toward dissolution and end, taken the party toward split," he elaborated.

"We should win the new kind of war. People have been fighting. This is a peaceful war in words but war it is."