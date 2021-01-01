Dahal-Nepal faction agrees to equally share spoils in party organization

The Dahal-Nepal faction of CPN has decided to complete its organizations structure.

The ruling party has virtually split into two factions after Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli dissolved the House on December 20 with PM Oli leading one and Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal the other.

The party formed after unification of the then CPN-UML and the then CPN (Maoist Center) had agreed for organizational structure in a way that the erstwhile UML got 60 percent representation and the Maoists 40 percent.

But a source close to the Dahal-Nepal faction claimed that there will be equal representation of the erstwhile UML and former Maoists this time. They have formed a nine-point standard for completing the party structures.

The positions vacant will be filled with persons from the side that was earlier in that position, and seniority and competence will be considered while forming the organizational structures.