No-confidence motion against Province 1 CM Rai to be presented for discussion

The no-confidence motion against Chief Minister (CM) of Province 1 Sher Dhan Rai will be tabled in the provincial assembly on Sunday.

The business schedule issued by the provincial assembly secretariat states that the motion will be discussed in the assembly on Sunday.

CM Rai put pressure on Speaker Pradeep Kumar Bhandari to stop the provincial assembly meeting during their meeting Sunday morning but Speaker Bhandari ignored that and published the business schedule.

CM Rai and the rest of lawmakers from the CPN faction of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli are currently meeting to decide whether to boycott the parliament meeting or obstruct it.

The Oli faction has been obstructing House proceedings. The no-confidence motion was earlier scheduled to be tabled on February 7 but Speaker Bhandari called off House meeting for 14 days after obstruction by the lawmakers close to CM Rai.

CM Rai, who had been bragging about the no-confidence motion easily rejected, had recently urged the Dahal-Nepal faction to take back the motion but the latter refused.

A total of 37 CPN lawmakers have registered the no-confidence motion against CM Rai proposing Bhim Acharya as the next CM. Ruling CPN has 67 members in the 93-strong provincial assembly.

The main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) can play a decisive role in the province with 21 seats in 93-strong provincial assembly and whichever CPN faction it allies with can mathematically form the government. But the main opposition party has yet to decide which faction to ally with.