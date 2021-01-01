Youth wing of Oli faction to form cyber army

The youth association of the CPN faction led by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has decided to form what it calls cyber army.

Newly elected chief of the youth wing Bachan Bahadur Singh addressing a press conference held in Kathmandu on Saturday to reveal decisions taken by the association said such cyber units will be formed in every committee. He added that the cyber army will help protect the freedom of the country and the achievements of the people's movement.

The association has also decided to run a special campaign to publicize the success and achievements of the present government.

Stating that the youths of the country have not been able to connect themselves with the policy and programs of the state, the meeting has demanded with the government to build an atmosphere conducive to the youths with a youth-friendly policy and ensuring their constitutional rights.

(with inputs from RSS)