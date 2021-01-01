Senior Leader of Nepali Congress (NC) Ram Chandra Paudel has said NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba refused to take solid decision on correction of House dissolution.

Speaking with journalists in Sunsari Sunday morning, Paudel claimed that Deuba ignored his four proposals including taking solid decision toward correction of House dissolution, that the party has already called unconstitutional and undemocratic, through the central committee meeting.

He added that he also proposed that the party should demand revocation of appointments at constitutional bodies and investigation of different corruption scams through the meeting. He opined that lack of any decision on provincial governments when the Dahal-Nepal faction had registered no-confidence motion has created confusion in the main opposition party.

"Restoration of the House of Representatives is the solution for current problems. I am not even a lawmaker and don't stand to benefit. I just wish that democracy and the Constitution are saved," he stressed.

He also took a swipe at Deuba for arguing that the party does not have money for agitation to justify the party's decision to focus on general convention instead of agitation. "Does money organize rallies, gatherings and demonstrations? That happens on its own. That happens due to resolve and decision of party, not money," he argued. "The party should announce it. Cadres and people gather. People and cadres come on their own in the fight for democracy. The party should just take decision and lead."

He claimed that Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli and President Bidya Devi Bhandari have violated the Constitution and said the Supreme Court should now interpret the Constitution.