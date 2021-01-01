PM Oli warns of agitation if House is reinstated due to 'setting'

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has warned of agitation if the House of Representatives (HoR) is reinstated.

Addressing a rally of his CPN faction in Biratnagar on Saturday, Oli implied that the Supreme Court (SC) can connive with his political opponents to reinstate the House. "There is no alternative to agitation if the House dissolution is not endorsed due to any setting-fetting (sic)," Oli stated.

Claiming that the public expectation now is election, he asked his cadres to remain ready for agitation if the verdict comes against that. He stressed that the country has already gone for election and claimed that the PM has the rights to hold election.

He reiterated his claims that the election will be held in April-May and added that his faction will secure majority in the election.

Pleading on the writ petitions filed against the House dissolution concluded on Friday.

The five-strong constitutional bench led by Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana has asked the lawyers who made arguments in the case to submit their notes on pleading by Monday. CJ Rana said the court's verdict in the case can come any time after Tuesday.