Dahal claims House will be reinstated

Chairman of the Dahal-Nepal faction of CPN Pushpa Kamal Dahal has expressed confidence that the dissolved House will be reinstated.

Speaking in the faction's central committee meeting on Friday, Dahal said House reinstatement is a foregone conclusion.

Pleading in the case against House dissolution concluded on Friday and the SC is expected to provide its verdict soon.

He also claimed that the Election Commission will eventually recognize the faction as CPN. "I feel the state of Election Commission has become a little clear," he said.

Speaking in the meeting called to discuss recent political developments and review the agitation against House dissolution another Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal also claimed that the faction will get official recognition irrespective of the arguments by the faction of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

Ruling CPN has virtually split after PM Oli dissolved the House on December 20 and both the factions are staking claims for official recognition.

The Dahal-Nepal faction has called the dissolution unconstitutional and undemocratic, and is confident that the Supreme Court will revoke the dissolution and reinstate the House.

The faction scanned citizenship certificates of central committee members before the central committee meeting to submit to the Election Commission as evidence to prove that it has majority in ruling CPN.