Rajesh Ahiraj appointed Province 2 governor

Rajesh Jha (Ahiraj) has been appointed Province 2 governor.

The President's Office issuing a statement on Friday has said Jha has been appointed Province 2 governor on recommendation of the Cabinet as per Article 163(2) of the Constitution.

Jh, who is known as Rajesh Ahiraj, was born in May 1979 in Sangrampur of Rautahat and is an expert on Madhes affairs.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari earlier on Friday dismissed Tilak Pariyar on recommendation of the Cabinet

The President's Office issuing a statement revealed that Pariyar has been fired on recommendation of the Cabinet as per Article 165(1b) of the Constitution which states the post is vacant 'if her/his term comes to an end or is removed by the President before the end of the term'.

Pariyar is a former Maoist leader who was elected to the First Constituent Assembly from Banke. He had quit the party to join that of Mohan Baidya and was also in the group led by Netra Bikram Chand. He had later returned to the Maoist party led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal which eventually unified with the then CPN-UML to form CPN.

He was appointed Province 2 governor on November 4, 2019 on recommendation of the CPN secretariat meeting.