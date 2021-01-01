President fires Province 2 Governor Tilak Pariyar

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has dismissed Province 2 Governor Tilak Pariyar on recommendation of the Cabinet on Friday.

The President's Office issuing a statement has revealed that Pariyar has been fired on recommendation of the Cabinet as per Article 165(1b) of the Constitution which states the post is vacant 'if her/his term comes to an end or is removed by the President before the end of the term'.

Pariyar is a former Maoist leader who was elected to the First Constituent Assembly from Banke. He had quit the party to join that of Mohan Baidya and was also in the group led by Netra Bikram Chand. He had later returned to the Maoist party led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal which eventually unified with the then CPN-UML to form CPN.

He was appointed Province 2 governor on November 4, 2019 on recommendation of the CPN secretariat meeting.