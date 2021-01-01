Standing committee meeting of Dahal-Nepal faction ends

The standing committee meeting of the Dahal-Nepal faction of CPN at Paris Danda on Friday has ended.

The faction is holding central committee meeting after the standing committee meeting called to review the latest political developments. It is also holding parliamentary party meeting on Friday.

The faction has started collecting citizenship certificates of central committee members after the standing committee meeting. It has started collection to ensure participation of the majority of CPN central members after the Election Commission told the Dahal-Nepal faction that it cannot act on official recognition of CPN now as the claim for recognition was made late.

Ruling CPN has virtually been split after Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli dissolved the House on December 20. The Dahal-Nepal faction is continuing agitation against what it calls unconstitutional and undemocratic dissolution of the House.