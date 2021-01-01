Khanal leaves for Delhi

Secretariat member and senior leader of the Dahal-Nepal faction of CPN Jhala Nath Khanal has left for New Delhi on Friday.

Khanal's secretariat told Setopati that he is going for treatment and will not have any political meeting during his four-day stay in India.

"He is going to Delhi for treatment at Apollo Hospital. No way there will be political meetings," Khanal's personal secretary Krishna Bhattarai said. "There is no possibility of political meetings in such time as he is going for treatment."