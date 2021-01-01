Deuba repeats arguments of Oli's lawyers defending House dissolution

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has repeated the arguments made by lawyers of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli that the Constitution does not prohibit House dissolution.

Deuba said so while explaining why the court cannot be instructed to rule in a particular way while addressing a program organized by the party's central department of indigenous ethnicities at the NC central office on Thursday.

Deuba claimed that he talked with a few lawyers on the matter and they pointed that nowhere in the Constitution is it written that a prime minister with majority cannot dissolve the House.

The government attorneys and private lawyers defending the House dissolution in the Supreme Court (SC) have been claiming that the dissolution is constitutional as the Constitution does not explicitly prohibit a PM with majority from dissolving the House.

"The case is in the court. One cannot bring out rallies and ask the court to do precisely this. We don't do that. Why would one need a court if a rally were to suffice," Deuba said taking a swipe at Chairman of the Dahal-Nepal faction of CPN Pushpa Kamal Dahal who said the court should deliver justice looking at the size of the rally organized by the faction on Wednesday.

Stressing that NC is a party that believes in democracy, he said the party should be ready both for House reinstatement and election. "There will be election in this country whether now or two years later. A democratic party should always be ready for election," he added claiming that he held the last election despite knowing that NC will lose the election.