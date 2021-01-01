Police summon Jhakri to question over comments on President Bhandari

Police have summoned leader of the Dahal-Nepal faction and member of the dissolved House of Representatives (HoR) Ram Kumari Jhakri to question about her comments about President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

Chief of the Metropolitan Police Crime Division SSP Deepak Thapa told Setopati that Jhakri has been summoned on Thursday for questioning.

Jhakri had criticized President Bhandari for involvement in active politics while addressing a program in Siranchowk rural municipality of Gorkha on January 29. "What to talk about the president! Great queen apparently said election will be held. I send message to the great queen from Gorkha. You may as well return to Koteshwore leaving the carcade of Shital Niwas. She apparently has house in Chabahil or somewhere else. She can even go to Balkot if not there."

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has a house in Balkot where he resided until he became the PM.

Jhakri had also called the decision of the then CPN-UML to field Bhandari in election after death of her husband and the then UML general secretary Madan Bhandari a mistake. "The culture that CPN-UML started of fielding in white sari after murder of Madan Bhandari, Bidya Devi Bhandari is counter productive result of that," Jhakri had claimed.

Jhakri's statement against President Bhandari especially the Balkot reference was widely condemned. The women's association of the Oli faction demanded arrest of Jhakri for what it called abuse of President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

Handing over a memorandum letter to Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa, the association demanded Jhakri be arrested for character assassination of President Bhandari.

Jhakri had referred to the allegations against her even during the protest program organized by the Dahal-Nepal faction in Kathmandu on Wednesday. She took to the dais with black tape over her mouth and stressed that people can speak in democracy.

Jhakri told Setopati that she has not received the summons of police. "I have not informed by the police until now. I will go if it comes."