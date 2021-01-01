Dahal accuses PM Oli of fraudulence

CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has accused Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli of running swindling racket.

Addressing a mass rally against the House dissolution organized by the Dahal-Nepal faction in Kathmandu on Wednesday, Dahal said that he got acquainted with Oli's fraudulence during his three years of association.

"Oli has said he will convert a place in my constituency in Chitwan into Ayodhya. I believe that is dupery and charade," Dahal stated taking a swipe at PM Oli's announcement to build a Ram temple in Madi of Chitwan. "If not, let's conduct a research first. I will be the happiest person if that is proved."

He added that Oli has been doing politics based on fraudulence. "Saying he will make Madhav Kumar Nepal PM in the morning, Bam Dev Gautam in the afternoon and myself in the evening is fraudulence."

He also urged the constitutional bodies to fearlessly work against what he called unconstitutional steps of Oli. He claimed that many leaders who are currently in the Oli faction are negotiating to change camp. "Ministers are negotiating with me to return. There is a line of people who joined the Oli faction. I can read out a long list. Two ministers he appointed are also negotiating with me to return to this side."

He also took swipe at Oli claiming that Wednesday's mass rally was far bigger than the one held by Oli on Wednesday. He claimed that there were 500,000 people in the rally today and hoped that the justices would deliver justice looking at the mass rally.

"I feel today's rally has made things easier for the honorable court. It has made it easier to give verdict in the favor of the country and people," he stated and repeated his warning of a storm of fury if that doesn't happen. "What happened when a small group revolted yesterday? There will be a green revolution in Nepal. Can one listen to voice of such a huge crowd of people and listen only to a small faction?"

Speaking before Dahal, Nepal slammed the Oli government for failing to stop rapes across the country and claimed that the general public are condemning Oli. "You have been trying to finish the party that propelled you to the post of PM. You are trying to finish democracy. Shame on you!" Nepal fumed. "The common Nepali people are saying 'shame on KP Oli.'"

Addressing the program Senior Leader of the faction Jhala Nath Khanal claimed that Oli will fail to even secure his deposit in the next election. "Mr Oli you will lose your deposit. There will be election in two years. Forget about two-third, your deposit will be lost."