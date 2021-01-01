Protest program of Dahal-Nepal faction hits traffic management inside Valley

The protest program of Dahal-Nepal faction of CPN has hit traffic management in the Kathmandu Valley since Wednesday morning.

The protest program by the faction against the House dissolution by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli on December 20 has affected traffic management inside the Ring Road.

The faction is taking out rallies from five different places in the Valley at 11 in the morning. Central leaders are leading the rallies at all those five places and the main rally will go toward Bhrikuti Mandap from Sundhara.

The rallies will start from Pulchowk, Tripureshwore, Maitighar, Keshar Mahal and Jamal under different central leaders. The main rally comprising all these five rallies is scheduled to start from Sundhara at noon and will move toward Bhrikuti Mandap via Bir Hospital, Jamal, Ghantaghar, Bag Bazar and Padmodaya College.

Traffic police have diverted routes of big vehicles inside the Ring Road due to the planned rallies. Traffic Police Spokesperson SP Shyam Krishna Adhikari told Setopati that small vehicles have been allowed entry only in Putali Sadak. "Small and big vehicles have been diverted in different manner," he said.