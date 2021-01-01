Govt decides to hold election in 40 districts in first phase, 37 in second

The government has decided to hold election in 40 districts on April 30 and in 37 districts 10 days later.

The 40 districts in Province 2, Gandaki, Lumbini and Far West will go for polls in the first phase on April 30, and 37 districts in Province 1, Karnali and Bagmati in the second phase on May 10, a minister told Setopati citing the Cabinet decision taken on Monday.

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli had dissolved the House on December 20 and announced polls. The constitutional bench of Supreme Court (SC) is currently hearing the case against House dissolution.

PM Oli, meanwhile, is going to the Election Commission Tuesday to take stock about election preparations. He will be accompanied by leaders including Deputy PM Ishwar Pokharel and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel.