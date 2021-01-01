NC should not go for joint agitation: Shashank Koirala

Nepali Congress (NC) General Secretary Shashank Koirala has said the main opposition party should not go for joint agitation against the House dissolution by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

The Dahal-Nepal faction of CPN and Janata Samajwadi Party have been calling for joint agitation but NC has been refusing. "We have our own existence and ideology. We should not go for joint agitation," Koirala said addressing a program organized in Kathmandu on Monday to commemorate death anniversary of former party president and PM Sushil Koirala.

He claimed that NC has a bright future in the current situation and pointed that the dispute in ruling CPN will benefit the party. "I say from political perspective that going for a joint agitation will be a matter of loss for NC," he argued. "We should not ally with anyone for agitation. We will suffer loss."