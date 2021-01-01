No hearing on House dissolution case Tuesday

There will be no hearing on the petitions against House dissolution on Tuesday.

The constitutional bench of the Supreme Court (SC) has been conducting continuous hearing on the case since January 5.

Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana told the bench on Monday that there will be no hearing on Tuesday due to death of former SC justice Indra Raj Pandey. "There will be no hearing tomorrow due to leave for mourning as a former justice has died," CJ Rana stated.

Lawyers of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli defended the House dissolution during the hearing on Monday.