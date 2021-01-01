Hearing in case against House dissolution to be completed in five days: CJ Rana

Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana has said the hearing on the petitions against House dissolution should be completed within five days.

Government attorneys have finished pleading in the case on Sunday. Lawyers of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli and Speaker Agni Sapkota, the amicus curiae sent by the bar association, and the advocates pleading on behalf of the petitioners remain to make their counter arguments now.

CJ Rana, who is leading the five-strong constitutional bench hearing the case, gave 20 minutes to Ramesh Badal, personal lawyer of PM Oli. Badal was given another 10 minutes as he could not finish his point in the allotted 20 minutes.

"This case has used up a lot of time. All pleadings must be completed by February 12," CJ Rana stated after that.

The constitutional bench has been conducting continuous hearing on the case since January 5.