PM Oli swears allegiance to republicanism and federalism

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has expressed commitment toward republicanism and federalism.

"KP Oli apparently will bring back monarchy! Will one who has been in jail to throw away monarchy bring it back? We will move forward implementing the federal democratic republicanism," PM Oli said addressing a mass rally of his CPN faction in front of the erstwhile Narayanhiti Palace on Friday.

He also pointed that local bodies have not obstructed the development process.

Speaking before him Deputy PM Ishwar Pokharel accused the Dahal-Nepal faction of looking for political life hoping for death of Oli. "The Pushpa Kamal Dahal attitude of looking for life in someone's death dominated. Madhav Kumar Nepal carried the attitude of frustrations."

Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa threatened to lock up those opting for violent agitation. Dahal had recently said the party should opt for what he called a carnivorous agitation against Oli government hinting that the movement should be more aggressive.

"They have called for carnivorous agitation. Our Constitution deems such agitation a crime. We will take those who do such crimes to the zoo in Jawalakhel and lock them up."