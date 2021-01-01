No decision as neither CPN faction has applied for recognition: EC

The Election Commission (EC) has said it has not taken any decision on official recognition of CPN as no faction has applied for official recognition.

Election Commissioner Ishwori Paudel stated after holding discussion with leaders of the KP Sharma Oli faction on Friday that none of the two factions have applied for official recognition.

"Both the factions have only asked us to update the deicisons they took. The Election Commission has not taken any decision on official recognition," Paudel stated. "Should we split their party to grant official recognition they have not asked?"

He compared the current dispute in ruling CPN with that of brothers who have yet to file a case about inheritance. "Brothers are bickering. Everybody knows that one is slamming the other but we cannot say they have parted ways until they lodge an inheritance case with the court," he added.

He revealed that the Election Commission called both the factions for discussion on Friday as registration of political parties for election will start soon.