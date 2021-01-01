Fiery exchange between CJ Rana and lawyer Raman Shrestha

Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana and senior advocate Raman Shrestha had a fiery exchange during the hearing of case against House dissolution on Friday.

Former attorney general Shrestha, who is arguing on behalf of petitioners against the House dissolution, demanded five hours before starting his arguments. "Should we not allot time for anyone or only seniors?" CJ Rana asked.

Shrestha replied that he should be stopped only if there is repetition and asked for time. "What should I give others if I give five hours to you?" Rana fumed after that.

The two raised their voices as their exchange turned fiery and Shrestha stated he will not argue if not given five hours. "You may have many things to say. You are such a scholar that you may take three months or even three years. But we have a fixed time. The case should be decided in time," an irate Rana hit back.

Rana then pointed that other adviocates have been given 10-15 minutes and agreed to give one hour to Shrestha. Shrestha insisted for five hours while Rana argued that the hearing will get out of the bench's control if advocates were to determine time. "How can we stop others when you say that?" Rana asked.

Another justice in the five-strong constitutional bench then asked Shrestha if he can finish today but Rana interrupted pointing he is leading the bench. "I am leading the bench. There is one hour if you accept. You all should take the blame otherwise," Rana said.

Shrestha urged to not determine time and asked the bench to determine time on the basis of necessity. But Rana insisted for one hour.

Shrestha finally started his arguments saying he does not know how long it continues.