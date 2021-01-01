Dahal-Nepal faction to retaliate depending on how govt acts

The Dahal-Nepal faction of CPN has decided to retaliate depending on the government's steps.

"There are talks about even imposing emergency now. We also, therefore, need to make necessary preparations," Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal said during the secretariat meeting of the faction's central struggle committee on Thursday. "We must move forward in a way to retaliate howsoever Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli acts."

He pointed that the Election Commission has accepted the supremacy of the 441 central committee members but not the decision of the majority of them. He claimed that the Election Commission has raised questions only citing lack of due procedures.

Another Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal instructed to make the demonstrations planned for February 10 a success. He said the faction is currently fighting at both political and legal fronts.

Member of the struggle committee and central committee Bishnu Rijal said the meeting decided to hold a youth rally on February 4. He revealed that ward units have also been given responsibility considering the demonstrations.

The faction plans to bring youths, students and workers to the streets.