No differences in party about House dissolution: NC

The main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) has claimed that there are no differences in the party about agitation against the House dissolution by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

Issuing a press notice on Wednesday to refute news reports claiming that NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba is not in favor of the agitation, the party's chief secretary Krishna Prasad Paudel has said that the party has unanimously opted for agitation.

"Nepali Congress is in continuous agitation against the unconstitutional, undemocratic and totalitarian step of House dissolution. Some misleading news reports have been published claiming that there is dispute in Nepali Congress about the current context and agitation. This press note has been issued to dispel that," the press note reads.

Deuba, who has been accused of conniving with Oli by the Dahal-Nepal faction of CPN, had reluctantly announced first round of agitation against the House dissolution after initially arguing that NC should not opt for agitation in a way that can influence the court's decision on the issue and wait for the court verdict following intense pressure from Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel and others.

The press note points that the proposal for first round of agitation was presented to the central committee meeting by General Secretary Purna Bahadur Khadka on instruction of Deuba and was endorsed unanimously.

The NC central committee meeting at the party's office in Sanepa on Tuesday decided to continue agitation against the House dissolution and announced additional protest programs.

The party will hold demonstrations across the country on Monday led by its sister organizations. Similarly, demonstrations led by well-wishers will be held across the country on February 6 while district committees will hold demonstrations on February 12.