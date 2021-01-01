Justice Pradhan asks petitioner Pokharel: How long will you stretch this case?

Justice Sapana Malla Pradhan has complained about lawyers arguing on behalf of the petitioners against the House dissolution for taking a long time.

"I want to ask you all a question. Till when will you stretch this case?" Justice Pradhan asked petitioner Krishna Bhakta Pokharel after he stood for his turn following end of arguments by senior advocate Sher Bahadur KC. "Time is not determined and there are complaints from outside that the court has stretched it. How can it be finished soon when there are 300 lawyers for a single case?"

Pokharel, who is member of the dissolved House of Representatives (HoR) from ruling CPN, pointed that many are interested in the case as it is an issue connected with democracy. "We have not invited anyone for arguments by paying them. All have come of their own volition. We will now try to make it as short as possible," Pokharel assured.

He was allotted one hour to make his arguments by the five-strong constitutional bench led by Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana.