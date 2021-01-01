NC announces additional protest programs against House dissolution

The main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) has announced additional protest programs against the House dissolution by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

Central member Pradeep Paudel told Setopati that the NC central committee meeting at the party's office in Sanepa on Tuesday has decided to continue agitation against the House dissolution.

The party will hold demonstrations across the country on Monday led by its sister organizations, according to him. Similarly, demonstrations led by well-wishers will be held across the country on February 6 while district committees will hold demonstrations on February 12.

The meeting has also instructed to complete distribution and renewal of active memberships by mid-February.