Dahal-Nepal faction to consult experts about Election Commission decision

The Dahal-Nepal faction of CPN will consult experts about the decision of Election Commission on CPN's dispute.

The Election Commission's meeting on Sunday decided to tell the erstwhile CPN Chairmen KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal that the previous details of the ruling party stand valid. It sent a 11-page letter to the two chairmen on Tuesday.

The faction of Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal had removed Oli as chairman and replaced him with Nepal after Oli dissolved the House on December 20 while Oli had removed Dahal as executive chairman and expanded the central committee to 1,500 to manufacture majority in the central committee

The Election Commission told the factions that the decisions taken by both the factions were not in accordance to the statute. "The Election Commission has done some positive work by not recognizing the central members illegally added by Oli. But the government's influence seems to be behind it saying that the chairman cannot be removed," leader from the faction Krishna Bhakta Pokharel, who is a lawyer by training, told Setopati.

"To point at the need of chairmen and general secretary is wrong. The Election Commission did not understand what should happen if the general secretary does not attend meetings. It has not recognized the majority."

He argued that saying Oli cannot be removed from chairmanship is against the majority. He said the faction will consult former Election Commission commissioners and chief commissioners about the issue.

The two factions had informed the Election Commission about their respective decisions and staked claims for official recognition with the Dahal-Nepal faction arguing that it has support of almost 70 percent of the central committee members at the time of registration with the Election Commission and the Oli faction pointing that the faction that has the top-ranked chairman (Oli) and general secretary (Bishnu Paudel) should get official recognition.

The Election Commission, however, sidestepped the legal resolution of CPN's dispute and officially recognized the united party registered with it having Oli and Dahal as two chairmen even as the party has virtually split.